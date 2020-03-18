The story appears on
Page A6
March 18, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Eateries to offer extra tableware
China’s catering businesses have been asked to provide extra serving spoons and chopsticks for diners to promote healthier table manners among the public.
A proposal made by the China Hospitality Association asked eateries to add serving spoons and chopsticks on dinning tables where people share dishes or serve separate dishes to customers in order to stem transmission of disease.
Catering services should also ensure proper sterilization of tableware and food hygiene, safety and traceability. It also banned the cooking, selling and serving of wild animals.
Director of the association Han Ming said eating separately can not only prevent and reduce cross-infections, but also help solve food waste.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.