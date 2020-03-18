Eateries to offer extra tableware

Home » Nation

China’s catering businesses have been asked to provide extra serving spoons and chopsticks for diners to promote healthier table manners among the public.

A proposal made by the China Hospitality Association asked eateries to add serving spoons and chopsticks on dinning tables where people share dishes or serve separate dishes to customers in order to stem transmission of disease.

Catering services should also ensure proper sterilization of tableware and food hygiene, safety and traceability. It also banned the cooking, selling and serving of wild animals.

Director of the association Han Ming said eating separately can not only prevent and reduce cross-infections, but also help solve food waste.