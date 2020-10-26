Ecological protection of Yangtze River underlined

Home » Nation

EXPERTS and scholars in the fields of nature conservation brainstormed on the protection of the Yangtze River at a round table discussion yesterday.

It was a highlight of the 6th Shanghai International Nature Conservation Festival.

The theme of the discussion was “Ecological Protection of the Yangtze River: Dialogue between the Plateau and the Sea.”

The topics included “Protect the Biodiversity of the Yangtze River, Promote Sustainable and Ecological Development of the Yangtze River Basin,” “Protect the Ecological Environment of the Yangtze River through Scientific and Precise Measures” and “Strengthen the Integration of the Yangtze River in Ecology, Culture and Economy.”

Attendees shared insights into the ecological development and industrial upgrade of the Yangtze River area based on their expertise and experiences.

The State Council has issued a notice imposing a 10-year fishing ban on the Yangtze River.

“The ecological environment of the river is deteriorating, and its indexes of biodiversity keep descending,” said Pan Yingjie, former President of Shanghai Ocean University.

“The ban is very important, it is key to relieving the decline in aquatic biological resources and biodiversity of the river.”

Pan suggested the expansion of the fishing ban and a special management and control area at the Yangtze estuary where daoyu (knife fish) are active to stop irregularities.

A cooperation agreement was signed by the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and the Tibet Museum of Natural Science on the occasion. Under the deal, “The Tale of Whales,” an ocean protection exhibition hosted by the Shanghai museum, will be held at Lhasa’s Tibet museum on October 30.

“The Yangtze River, the mother river of Chinese civilization, is of great significance in the maintenance of biodiversity,” said Zuo Huanchen, honorary chairwoman of the Shanghai Science Education Development Foundation. “The protection of the Yangtze River and its ecological environment remediation is a must and pressing.”

It is hoped that the discussion can pool wisdom and contribute to a return to crystal clean water, green river banks and vigorous river species in the Yangtze River, she added.