Eight priorities for discipline inspection

THE 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China adopted a communique at its third plenary session, which concluded yesterday.

A work report of the CCDI, delivered by Zhao Leji, head of the CCDI, was passed at the session, according to the communique.

CCDI members agreed that it is an important political task for all Party members to carefully study and implement the speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the session.

The top priority of the CCDI’s work in 2019 remains firmly safeguarding Xi’s status as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party, as well as the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee.

The CCDI will work to make “greater strategic achievements” in full and strict governance over the Party, and consolidate the “sweeping victory” of the campaign against corruption.

The communique listed eight priorities for 2019.

The CCDI will continue to study and implement Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and upgrade the education campaign with the theme “staying true to our founding mission.”

It will take up resolute actions against the practice of formalities for formalities’ sake and bureaucracy.

The institution of disciplinary inspection and supervision will be innovated to enhance the effectiveness of governance.

It aims to make breakthroughs in regular and long-term supervision.

Inspection on the implementation of political rules will be intensified, and the strategic structure of disciplinary inspections improved.

The CCDI will direct its anti-graft actions to key projects, fields and posts, particularly departments and sectors where power is centralized and money and resources are intensive.

The efforts to address corruption and malpractices that occur on people’s doorsteps will be continued so the people will have a stronger sense of fulfillment, happiness and security.

The CCDI will develop an “iron army” of disciplinary inspection and supervision officials who are loyal, clean and have a strong sense of responsibility.