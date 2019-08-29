Elderly reap the ‘coins of happiness’

Home » Nation

Seventy-six-year-old grandma Liang is going to a handiwork class in the afternoon with grandma Wang, who is 90. Meanwhile, grandpa Han is organizing a new performance of their choir.

Through participating in activities organized by the nursing home called Sui Yuan, in southwest Beijing’s Fangshan District, the elderly receive “coins of happiness” from a “bank of happiness” program developed by the institution.

Zhang Yin, who is involved in the operation of the program, said every elderly person has an “account book of the bank of happiness.” They can deposit their “coins of happiness” into their “bank accounts” and buy products such as desserts, beverages and everyday articles with the coins.

The activities in this home for the aged include handiwork classes, choir performances, classes on how to use WeChat and watching films.

The program enables the elderly people to experience again the process of “making money, saving money and spending money.” The total number of people aged 60 and above was 250 million by the end of 2018.