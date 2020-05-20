The story appears on
May 20, 2020
Electronic tolls boost efficiency
China logged higher road transport efficiency after it removed all expressway toll booths at provincial borders at the end of last year to address congestion.
Queues at expressway entrances stretching over 500 meters dropped 16.68 percent year on year, and those over a kilometer fell 13.92 percent, pointing to evidence of an improved road network, Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng told reporters yesterday.
On December 31, China replaced 487 toll booths at provincial borders with an electronic toll collection system.
Cars using ETC devices accounted for 64.09 percent of the total number of vehicles on Sunday, up 21.89 percentage points from last year.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the country decided to scrap all tolls nationwide from February 17 until the end of the epidemic prevention and control work. Over 159 billion yuan (US$22.4 billion) was exempted from February 17 to May 5.
