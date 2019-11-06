Embassy warning

Home » Nation

TELEMARKETING scammers are using the name of the Chinese Embassy in Denmark to ask citizens in the two countries to pick up important letters, documents or packages at the embassy, according to a warning notice published yesterday on the embassy’s website.

The embassy has notified Chinese citizens in Denmark that it does not contact anyone by phone about picking up packages and letters or unsettled cases in China, seek payment by transfer or bank account information or request personal information over the phone. The embassy also advised Chinese citizens to remain alert to all kinds of telemarketing scams so as to avoid property loss.