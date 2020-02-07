Emergency supplies get delivery priority

Home » Nation

CHINA has introduced a series of measures to facilitate the smooth and efficient delivery of emergency supplies during the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said yesterday.

In addition to a coordination mechanism and a green passage system at the national level, transport networks, including rail, road, waterways, civil aviation and postal services, are coordinating to deliver essential medical resources and daily necessities for Hubei Province, Cai Tuanjie, a Ministry of Transport official, said at a Beijing press briefing on the prevention and control of the epidemic.

The ministry has also prohibited all localities from obstructing emergency supply transportation.

The comments came after a southwestern city with only eight confirmed cases of a new coronavirus was accused of intercepting a shipment of surgical masks bound for a municipality with 400 cases, leading to the firing of a top health official.

Hospitals, towns and cities across China are scrambling for supplies of equipment, in particular protective masks, as the number of cases of the coronavirus, which emerged in Wuhan, capital of Hubei, in December, approaches 30,000.

The government of Dali City, in the southwestern province of Yunnan, was accused this week of making an “emergency requisition” of 598 boxes of masks bound for the hard-hit Chongqing City.

As a consequence, Yang Yanchi, head of Dali’s health bureau, was dismissed, according to local authorities yesterday.

Fang Hu, head of the city’s bureau of industry, information and technology, received administrative demerits.

The city has been compensating for the loss of Chongqing since some of the masks were used.