Emphasis on opinions before drafting law

CHINESE authorities are told to fully consider opinions raised by enterprises and industry associations when formulating administrative regulations and normative documents, according to a circular issued by the General Office of the State Council.

The circular required authorities to fully listen to opinions of representative companies, industry associations and legal associations, especially the opinions of private enterprises, labor-intensive enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Except for the need for confidentiality in accordance with the law, it is necessary to publicly solicit opinions through the Internet and newspapers when making the aforementioned regulations and documents, the circular said.

It stated that feedback and explanations should be made through appropriate means if the opinions that are relatively concentrated are not adopted.

The circular also underlined coordination before and after the introduction of new regulations, noting that it is necessary to leave preparation time for the enterprises to implement the new regulations.

Efforts should be made to collect appeals made by enterprises and understand their needs and difficulties in a proactive and timely manner, it added.

The circular requested that all regions and departments facilitate the channel for enterprises and industry associations to participate in the process of formulating regulations, and those failing to do so will be held accountable.