Endangered animals recovering

Home » Nation

The numbers of rare and endangered wild animals and plants in China have been on the rise thanks to the country’s strengthened protection over the past five years.

From 2016 to 2020, more than 300 rare and endangered wild animals have attained stable growth through artificial breeding, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

The number of wild giant pandas rose to 1,864. Asian elephants and Tibetan antelopes increased to 300 and over 300,000.

Wild horses and elk, which once disappeared in the country, reestablished their wild populations. Nine captive-bred giant pandas returned to nature and successfully adapted.

China has also made consistent efforts to protect wild plants. It has nearly 200 botanical gardens of all levels and types, collecting and preserving more than 20,000 species.