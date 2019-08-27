Advanced Search

August 27, 2019

Ensuring drug safety

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 27, 2019 | Print Edition

The National People’s Congress yesterday voted to adopt the revision to the drug administration law as part of the country’s efforts to strengthen supervision to ensure drug safety.

Lawmakers approved the revision at the closing meeting of a five-day bimonthly session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee. Aimed at addressing prominent problems of the pharmaceutical industry, such as counterfeit and substandard drugs and high drug prices, the revised law stipulates the strictest standards and toughest measures in supervision over the whole process of the industry chain. The newly revised law will go into effect on December 1.

