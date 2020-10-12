Espionage cases involving Taiwan spies unearthed

Home » Nation

THE Chinese mainland’s national security authorities’ Thunder 2020 Crackdown has unearthed hundreds of espionage cases involving spies from Taiwan, Chinese national broadcaster China Central Television reported yesterday.

The activities included attempts to disrupt cross-Straits exchanges, sponsor Hong Kong separatists, and instigate trouble in diplomatic ties between the People’s Republic of China and other countries.

A CCTV program revealed the details of a case in which a Taiwan resident was instigated by “Taiwan independence” forces to engage in espionage work and intervene in Hong Kong affairs.

At the end of August 2019, Taiwan resident, businessman Li Mengju was examined by the Shenzhen National Security Bureau when he left Shenzhen. Photos and videos related to the People’s Armed Police assembly in Shenzhen and some “anti-China” or “destabilizing Hong Kong” propaganda flyers were found in his luggage and cellphones.

In addition to his status as a businessman, Li is also a director of the “Taiwan independence” organization “Taiwan United Nations Association for the Advancement of Taiwan,” according to an anonymous police officer from the National Security Department of Guangdong Province.

Connecting with overseas anti-China politicians, the “Taiwan United Nations Association for the Advancement of Taiwan” has regularly organized its members to visit all over the world, clamoring “Taiwan joins the United Nations” and “Taiwan joins the World Health Organization” on international occasions.

According to Li’s confession, in 2001, when he was studying in the United States, he often went to a place called Taiwan Guild Hall in New York. He knew many Taiwanese separatists, such as Xiao Xihui, known as the “Taiwan independence magician.”

“I took this opportunity to learn more about their thoughts. Whether it was imperceptible, I was drawn into this circle,” Li said.

Li joined the “Taiwan United Nations Association for the Advancement of China” when he went back to Taiwan and was soon promoted from an ordinary member to a director.

When the violent demonstrations broke out in Hong Kong last year, Li and his friend Chen Yalin believe it was a “great opportunity” to seek “independence” and vilify the “one country, two systems.” At the end of July that year, Chen and Li planned to go to Hong Kong to support the people in secret. On August 18, 2019, Li arrived in Hong Kong and actively participated in the anti-China and Hong Kong rally in Victoria Park.