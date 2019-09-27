The story appears on
September 27, 2019
Ex-Henan adviser jailed
A former senior political adviser of central China’s Henan Province was sentenced to 15 years in prison for taking bribes by the Intermediate People’s Court of Jinan in east China’s Shandong Province.
Jin Suidong, former vice chairman of the Henan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, was convicted of taking money and valuables worth of 44.34 million yuan (US$6.27 million), according to the court verdict.
Jin took advantage of his positions such as mayor and Party secretary of Henan’s Anyang City to assist certain organizations and individuals on matters related to real-estate projects and arranging jobs between 1999 and 2018, the court said.
Besides imprisonment, he was fined 4 million yuan and had all illegal properties confiscated. Jin received a lesser punishment because he had confessed a large part of his criminal acts before investigators uncovered them.
