Ex-Jiangxi official faces graft charge

Shi Wenqing, a senior legislator in east China’s Jiangxi Province, has been indicted for taking bribes and illegally possessing firearms, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.

Shi, former vice director of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress, allegedly took advantage of his posts in Heilongjiang and Jiangxi provinces to seek benefits for others and accept “a huge amount of money and gifts,” the SPP said.

He was also found illegally possessing firearms. Shi’s case was investigated by the National Supervisory Commission and Nanchang police before being handed to the SPP.

Upon the designation of the SPP, the Ningbo People’s Procuratorate in eastern Zhejiang Province reviewed the case and filed it in the Ningbo Intermediate People’s Court.

The SPP said prosecutors had informed Shi of his rights, interrogated him and listened to his counsel.