The story appears on
Page A7
May 14, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ex-Jiangxi official faces graft charge
Shi Wenqing, a senior legislator in east China’s Jiangxi Province, has been indicted for taking bribes and illegally possessing firearms, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.
Shi, former vice director of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress, allegedly took advantage of his posts in Heilongjiang and Jiangxi provinces to seek benefits for others and accept “a huge amount of money and gifts,” the SPP said.
He was also found illegally possessing firearms. Shi’s case was investigated by the National Supervisory Commission and Nanchang police before being handed to the SPP.
Upon the designation of the SPP, the Ningbo People’s Procuratorate in eastern Zhejiang Province reviewed the case and filed it in the Ningbo Intermediate People’s Court.
The SPP said prosecutors had informed Shi of his rights, interrogated him and listened to his counsel.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.