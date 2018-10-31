The story appears on
Page A2
October 31, 2018
Related News
Ex-Justice official gets 12 years for graft
LU Enguang, a former official of the Ministry of Justice, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on bribery and corporate bribery charges.
The Intermediate People’s Court of the city of Anyang, Henan Province, handed down the verdict yesterday to Lu, formerly the head of the ministry’s political division. The court found that between 1992 and 2016, Lu allegedly asked state employees to help him join the Communist Party of China via dishonest means, secure an identity as a teacher as well as obtain benefits such as honorary titles, promotions, and position transfers.
In return, he offered bribes totaling 12.78 million yuan (US$1.84 million) to those employees on multiple occasions.
It was also found Lu gave bribes worth over 7.97 million yuan between 1996 and 2016 to ease the way for companies under his control in obtaining loans, acquiring underpriced assets, lowering tax payments and evading debt. The bribes were offered either by Lu himself or by company staff under Lu’s instructions.
Lu was also fined 3 million yuan and had his illegal gains confiscated.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC announced that Lu was under investigation for serious disciplinary offenses in December 2016.
Elsewhere, Bai Xiangqun, former vice chairman of north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has been arrested on suspicion of bribery and embezzlement, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate announced yesterday.
Ai Wenli, former vice chairman of the Hebei Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, has also been arrested on suspicion of bribery. The National Supervisory Commission has finished Ai’s investigation and handed it to the procuratorial organ for review and prosecution.
