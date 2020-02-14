Ex-city mayor named Hubei Party chief

Home » Nation

YING Yong, former Shanghai mayor and deputy Party chief, has been appointed secretary of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, replacing Jiang Chaoliang, according to a decision made by the CPC Central Committee.

The change comes at a time when the central Chinese province has been hit hard by the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

Before his experience in Shanghai, Ying served as president of the provincial high court in eastern Zhejiang Province.

In remarks reported in the Hubei Daily following his appointment, Ying said he would not fail the Party or the people and that he bore a very heavy responsibility.

“At present, the virus situation is still extremely severe,” the paper quoted him as saying. “We will definitely win the battle to defend Wuhan, the battle to defend Hubei, and the battle to prevent and control the disease.”

Meanwhile, Wang Zhonglin has been appointed secretary of the Wuhan Municipal Committee of the CPC and a member of the Standing Committee of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the CPC, replacing Ma Guoqiang.

Wang was the Party secretary of Jinan in eastern Shandong Province before assuming his new post in Wuhan, the provincial capital and the epicenter of the outbreak.

These transfers and appointments mark the latest shuffling of high-ranking officials in Hubei, a province with more than 59 million people.

Moreover, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress of Hubei on Tuesday decided to appoint Wang Hesheng as the new director of the provincial health commission. Wang, a newly appointed Standing Committee member of the CPC Hubei Provincial Committee, replaced Liu Yingzi, the former head of the commission.