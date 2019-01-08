Executed for kindergarten knife attack

Home » Nation

A MAN convicted of a kindergarten knife attack in south China was executed last Friday, it was announced yesterday.

China’s Supreme People’s Court confirmed the sentence on Qin Peng’an, a peasant from the village of Nanshan in Pingxiang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Qin brought a kitchen knife to a kindergarten in the city on January 4, 2017, and attacked the children. Four children were seriously injured while eight others received minor injuries.

Qin reportedly felt bullied in his village so he stabbed the children out of anger and revenge.

After the attack, Qin escaped but later surrendered to the police. On August 28, 2017, the Intermediate People’s Court of Chongzuo sentenced Qin to death.

Qin appealed, but it was dismissed.

The verdict was then submitted to the SPC for approval in accordance with the law.

After reviewing the case, the SPC held that Qin’s behavior had constituted the crime of intentional homicide.

Although Qin’s attempted murders failed and he turned himself in, it was still not enough for leniency.