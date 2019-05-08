Ex-energy head prosecuted for graft

Home » Nation

NUR Bekri, former head of the National Energy Administration, has been prosecuted for taking bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate announced yesterday.

Nur Bekri, who was also former deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, was charged with abusing his positions to seek profit for others and accepting a large amount of money and property in return, according to a statement by the procuratorate.

The statement accused Nur Bekri of “abusing his power and taking advantage of his position in accepting huge amounts of money and properties from others.”

The case was investigated by the National Supervisory Commission before being transferred to the People’s Procuratorate of Shenyang for review and prosecution. The procuratorate filed the case in the Shenyang Municipal Intermediate People’s Court.

The SPP said the prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel’s opinions.

In March, the Central Commission for Discipline, top anti-corruption watchdog of the Communist Party of China, accused Nur Bekri of involving family members in his alleged corruption by using them to solicit or accept bribes.

The commission said Nur Bekri was “greedy” and lived a “lavish life” that violated Communist Party principles.

He was also accused of trading power for sex.

Liu Tienan, Nur Bekri’s predecessor at the National Energy Administration, was jailed for life in 2014.