Ex-head of energy arrested for graft

NUR Bekri, former head of the National Energy Administration, has been arrested for taking bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate announced yesterday.

The National Supervisory Commission has completed an investigation of his case and handed it over to the procuratorial organ for review and prosecution, the SPP said.

Nur Bekri was also the former deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission. He was expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office last month.

The investigation found that Nur Bekri took advantage of his positions to help others in promotions, operation of enterprises and exploitation of mineral resources.

He was also found to have taken bribes himself or through relatives. Other offenses included living an extravagant lifestyle and trading power for sex.

He showed no signs of restraint even after the 18th CPC National Congress. His illicit gains have been confiscated.

The SPP also said yesterday that Wu Zhen, former deputy head of the now-defunct China Food and Drug Administration, has been indicted on charges of abuse of power and taking bribes.

Wu’s case was investigated by the NSC. The People’s Procuratorate of Chengdu in southwest China’s Sichuan Province reviewed the case and filed it in the Chengdu Intermediate People’s Court.

Prosecutors accused Wu of cheating in his work for personal purposes and abusing his power when he served as a senior official of the country’s food, drug and health authorities, causing “huge losses” to the interests of the country and the people.

He was also accused of taking advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others and accepting vast amounts of money and gifts.

The SPP said the prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel’s opinions.

Elsewhere, Li Shixiang, former vice chairman of the Beijing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, has also been indicted on a charge of taking bribes.

The People’s Procuratorate of Changchun in northeast China’s Jilin Province filed the case against him in the Changchun Intermediate People’s Court.

Li has been accused of taking advantage of his previous posts, including Beijing vice mayor, to seek benefits, including accepting cash and gifts.

Jin Suidong, former vice chairman of the Henan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, has also been indicted for taking bribes, the SPP said yesterday.

Jin’s case had been investigated by the NSC.

The People’s Procuratorate of Jinan in east China’s Shandong Province filed the case in the Jinan Intermediate People’s Court.

Prosecutors accused Jin of taking advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others, asking for and accepting vast amounts of money and gifts.