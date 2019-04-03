Exit-entry permits up

Home » Nation

China witnessed a surge in the number of applications for exit-entry permits on Monday, the first day a new regulation to streamline related application procedures took effect.

Chinese citizens on the mainland, regardless of where they were born or live, can now apply for the travel documents at any immigration administrations across the country. About 77,000 exit-entry permit applications from citizens with household registration from elsewhere were handled on Monday, including 22,000 for passports, figures from the National Immigration Administration show.