The story appears on
Page A8
October 15, 2021
Free for subscribers
Ex-official charged with graft
A public prosecution has been initiated against Xie Changjun, former deputy general manager of major power producer China Guodian Corporation, over charges of bribe-taking, abuse of power, and seeking illegal benefits for relatives.
Xie’s case was investigated by the National Supervisory Commission. Upon the designation of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate in the city of Handan, Hebei Province, it reviewed the case and filed it in the city’s Intermediate People’s Court.
The prosecutors informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to the defense counsel’s opinions.
The indictment charges Xie with using the positions he held while working in power companies to seek gains for others and, in return, accept huge bribes.
According to prosecutors, Xie had also taken advantage of his position to purchase goods from enterprises run by his relatives and friends at prices much higher than the market, causing heavy losses to national interests.
