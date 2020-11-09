The story appears on
Page A3
November 9, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Expatriates’ favorite city is Shanghai
Shanghai has been voted as the favorite city for foreigners on the Chinese mainland for the eighth consecutive year.
In the “2019 Amazing China — the Most Attractive Chinese Cities for Foreigners” survey, Shanghai ranked first, followed by Beijing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Hefei, Nanjing, Chengdu, Qingdao and Suzhou.
Launched by the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs in 2010, it is the only survey on the Chinese mainland that allows foreigners to vote on expat-friendly policies, governmental administrative capacity, and working and living conditions.
Among the voters, there were eight Nobel laureates, including Israeli biologist Aaron Ciechanover, Dutch-British physicist Andre Geim and Dutch synthetic organic chemist Bernard Lucas Feringa. The list also includes John Hopcroft, American theoretical computer scientist and Turing Award recipient.
Shanghai has 215,000 working foreigners, 23.7 percent of the country’s total. Fifty-eight of them have been honored with the Chinese government’s Friendship Award.
In April 2017, China launched a new work permit system for foreigners. By the end of October, Shanghai had issued more than 250,000 work permits, with more than 18 percent issued to high-level foreign professionals.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.