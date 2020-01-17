Advanced Search

January 17, 2020

Explosives found in HK, 2 arrested

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 January 17, 2020 | Print Edition

Hong Kong police said yesterday explosives were found in Sheung Shui in North District and two female suspects had been arrested.

Ten male suspects had also been detained since Tuesday for conspiring to make explosives, “possession of dangerous drugs” and “unlawful assembly,” Hong Kong police said on its official Facebook page.

Police said that they were acutely concerned about the case and reiterated that the manufacturing and storage of explosives was extremely dangerous.

