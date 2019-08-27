Home » Nation

China’s top legislature yesterday approved a China-Vietnam extradition treaty and an extradition treaty with Sri Lanka. Both 22-article extradition treaties cover issues such as extradition obligations, offenses eligible for extradition, reasons that can and should be used to refuse extradition, and the settlement of disputes. Both treaties were submitted on August 22 to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for review at its ongoing bimonthly session.