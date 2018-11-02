Ex-vice governor on trial

Home » Nation

A FORMER vice governor of eastern Shandong Province stood trial for taking bribes and embezzlement at the Intermediate People’s Court of Jinzhong in northern Shanxi Province yesterday.

Ji Xiangqi was charged with accepting money and property worth more than 25.71 million yuan (US$3.7 million).

He allegedly took advantage of his position to benefit organizations on matters related to business cooperation and project contracts between 2003 and 2017, when he held various posts.

Ji was also charged with misappropriating artworks worth about 12.24 million yuan, which belonged to a public gallery under his supervision, prosecutors said.

In his final statement, Ji pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 70 people including Ji’s family, legislators, political advisors, press and members of the public.