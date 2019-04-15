Advanced Search

April 15, 2019

Factory fire kills 4

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 15, 2019 | Print Edition

Four people were killed after a fire engulfed a production workshop in east China’s Zhejiang Province yesterday, local authorities said. The fire broke out in the workshop in Guanhaiwei Township in the city of Cixi at about 10am, killing two people on the spot and leaving another two injured. The injured were rushed to hospital but later died, according to the Cixi municipal emergency management bureau. Rescue efforts were initiated immediately after the accident and the fire was extinguished at about 10:30am. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is under way.

