Facts and figures about the CPC

Q19:

How long is the preparatory period?

A: One year. It generally starts from the day when the grassroots Party branch approves the person as a probationary Party member.

Q20:

What is the difference between a probationary Party member and an official Party member?

A: An official Party member has the right to vote, elect and be elected while a probationary Party member does not. In terms of responsibilities and other rights, they are the same.

Q21:

What is the difference between Party members and the ordinary public in daily life?

A: Party members are expected to do more and better.

Q22:

Must a Party member join a Party branch?

A: Yes. Party members are not allowed to be independent. If a Party member does not take part in any organized Party activities for a year, he or she is deemed to quit the Party automatically.

Q23:

What composes the Party organization?

A: Party unit, Party branch, Party general branch and Party committee.

Q24:

What are the requirements for setting up a Party branch?

A: A Party branch can be established in a grassroots organization when there are more than three but less than 50 official Party members.

Q25:

Who comprises a Party branch?

A: There should be Party branch secretary, deputy secretary and committee members in charge of various aspects such as organizing activities, publicity and discipline.

Q26:

Does every organization in China have a Party branch?

A: Not necessarily. Some privately own enterprises and foreign companies don’t have Party branch.

Q27:

Can Party members set up Party branches overseas?

A: When the CPC was just founded, there were Party organizations in Europe and Japan. Nowadays, Chinese embassies and related institutions abroad have Party branches.

Q28:

Does the Communist Party of China have an official song?

A: The Communist Party of China doesn’t have an official song, but sometimes in some Party events “L’Internationale” is played.

Q29:

Do Party members have to recite the Party constitution?

A: Not necessarily, but they must master the spirit of the constitution.

Q30:

Do Party members have to wear the emblem pin all the time?

A: In some Party activities, members need to wear the emblem pin. Party branches at different levels have different requirements for wearing the emblem pin.

Q31:

What does Party training include?

A: Taking training course and doing social practice (such as volunteer activities).

Q32:

What comprises the Party training course?

A: It includes Party constitution, Party history and current affairs.

Q33:

Is there any connection between Party members and Communist Youth League members?

A: The Communist Youth League members are the reserve team of the Party. The local organizations of the Youth League at all levels are under the leadership of the Party committee at the same level.

Q34:

Were there foreigners involved in founding the CPC?

A: When the Communist Party of China was just founded, the Communist International sent members here to help China.

Q35:

Did they join CPC later?

A: No.

Q36:

In CPC’s history, were there any foreign members?

A: Yes. There were scholar Sidney Rittenberg and public health official Shafick George Hatem from the United States, and doctor Jakob Rosenfeld from Austria, among others.