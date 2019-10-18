Facts, figures attest to strides China has made

Home » Nation

CHINA slashed the rural population living under poverty from 770 million at the dawn of the reform and opening-up to 1.66 million by the end of 2018. The six years between 2013 to 2018 saw more than 80 million people lifted out of poverty.

Around 95 percent of China’s poor population will shake off poverty, and over 90 percent of poor counties will be taken off the poverty list by the end of this year, with absolute poverty set to be wiped out by 2020.

For rural residents in areas under the poverty line, per capita disposable income in the first half of 2019 grew 8.4 percent year on year in inflation-adjusted terms, 1.8 percentage points higher than that for rural population nationwide.

China’s poverty relief has a lasting effect on its people, with cases of relapse down to within 100,000 from around 600,000 in 2016, and newly reported cases of poverty down to within 100,000 from 1 million.

China has been pushing ahead with targeted poverty relief, which entails identifying and setting up files for every single household in poverty to form a nationwide database that enables the government to devise individual poverty relief plans and trace results.

China has mobilized resources from both the public and private sectors in developing diversified fronts of poverty relief work, including through industrial development, employment, education, relocation, financial services and the digital economy. Industrial development is one of China’s most powerful tools with about 70 percent lifted out of poverty because of industrial development.