Fatal mine collapse

Nine people have been confirmed dead and 10 injured following a collapse late Sunday at a coal mine in Longjiapu, northeast China’s Jilin Province. The collapse occurred around 8pm at Longjiapu coal mining company and caused a tremor measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale, according to local authorities. The injured workers are receiving treatment in a nearby hospital and face no life-threatening injuries. An emergency response has been activated and work teams have been dispatched to assist rescue work. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.