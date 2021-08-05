Father who won hearts under probe

Home » Nation

Lin Shengbin, a father of three who ran a men’s wear brand, rose to prominence in 2017 when his wife and three children died in an arson attack in Hangzhou.

Lin is now being investigated for tax evasion and charity fraud linked to sympathy donations he promised to use to help families in similar circumstances.

Lin’s wife and three children, aged 6, 9 and 11, died of asphyxia after their nanny, Mo Huanjing, set their apartment on fire on June 22, 2017. Mo intended to start a fire and then put it out to win trust from the family to borrow money from them.

She was sentenced to death in February, 2018.

After the incident, Lin announced in his Weibo account that he would start a children’s wear brand, “TongZYS Good Kids,” named after his deceased children’s given names in 2019.

Almost 10,000 people left comments saying they would support Lin’s brand and expressed their sympathy to him for the incident.

Lin said he would start a foundation to help similar families, and he promised to donate 10 percent of sales.

Some netizens found out recently, however, that Lin hadn’t set up a foundation or donated any money, as he promised, and they reported it to authorities.