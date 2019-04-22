Female seafarers rise

Home » Nation

China had a total of 41,115 female registered seafarers as of the end of March, the Ministry of Transport has said.

The number of female captains and officers with valid licenses amounted to 423. Cao Desheng, director of the maritime affairs bureau of the Ministry of Transport, said China stresses the education and training of female seafarers and is dedicated to improving gender equality in employment. China has unveiled various measures to ensure vocational equality for female seafarers.