Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

January 14, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Fighting pornography

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 14, 2021 | Print Edition

Authorities across the nation investigated and dealt with over 11,000 cases involving pornography and illegal publications, among which 5,800 concerned online material, the national office overseeing the work said yesterday.

More than 12 million pieces of online pornography, as well as other harmful information, were blocked last year.

Regulators across the country confiscated over 17 million copies of illegal publications, as well as some 2.32 million copies of pirated textbooks and supplemental materials for primary and middle school students.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿