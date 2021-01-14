Fighting pornography

Home » Nation

Authorities across the nation investigated and dealt with over 11,000 cases involving pornography and illegal publications, among which 5,800 concerned online material, the national office overseeing the work said yesterday.

More than 12 million pieces of online pornography, as well as other harmful information, were blocked last year.

Regulators across the country confiscated over 17 million copies of illegal publications, as well as some 2.32 million copies of pirated textbooks and supplemental materials for primary and middle school students.