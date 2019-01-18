Advanced Search

January 18, 2019

Fighting soil erosion

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 18, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s major grain-producing province Heilongjiang will reduce the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides on more farmland this year to protect its iconic black soil and boost food security. Demonstration areas featuring reduced chemical use will be expanded to 2.6 million hectares in 2019 from last year’s 2.3 million hectares. The northeastern province will also expand the areas for growing green, organic crops to 5.4 million hectares in 2019. Heilongjiang is fighting soil erosion caused by overuse of chemical fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides.

