Fighting the desert

North China’s Shanxi Province, at the forefront of China’s fight against desertification, carried out desertification prevention and control work on over 386,600 hectares since 2016. On the south-central edge of the desertification areas in China, Shanxi has nearly 2.2 million hectares of land at risk, according to provincial authorities. In 2019, the total forest area was more than 3.63 million hectares.