Finest medical system

China had built a team of nearly 3.61 million medical doctors as of the end of 2018, sustaining the world’s largest healthcare system. These medical doctors treat about 8.3 billion patients on average every year, said Ma Xiaowei, head of the National Health Commission, in a report submitted to China’s top legislature for review at its ongoing bimonthly session. As of the end of 2018, the number of China’s medical doctors increased by 80.4 percent compared with 1998, and the annual number of treated patients increased by 290.1 percent.