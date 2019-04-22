Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 22, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Finest medical system

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 22, 2019 | Print Edition

China had built a team of nearly 3.61 million medical doctors as of the end of 2018, sustaining the world’s largest healthcare system. These medical doctors treat about 8.3 billion patients on average every year, said Ma Xiaowei, head of the National Health Commission, in a report submitted to China’s top legislature for review at its ongoing bimonthly session. As of the end of 2018, the number of China’s medical doctors increased by 80.4 percent compared with 1998, and the annual number of treated patients increased by 290.1 percent.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿