July 25, 2019
Firm stand on Taiwan
CHINA yesterday said that “seeking Taiwan independence is a dead end.”
Defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian told a news briefing on a defense white paper, the first in several years to outline the military’s strategic concerns, that China would make its greatest effort for peaceful reunification with Taiwan.
“However, we must firmly point out that seeking Taiwan independence is a dead end,” Wu said.
Taiwan was mentioned multiple times in the white paper, showing that the Taiwan question concerns China’s core interests and is of critical importance, Wu said.
“If anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, the Chinese military will not refrain from taking up arms to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
China will never allow any part of its territory to be separated, or any form of separatist acts by individual, organization and political party, Wu stressed.
