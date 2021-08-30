First prehistoric shark fossil discovered

Home » Nation

The fossil of a type of shark with petal-shaped teeth, which dates back 290 million years, has been found in China for the first time, expanding its paleogeographic distribution, according to Chinese researchers.

The fossil of seven well-preserved Petalodus teeth was discovered in the Qianshi limestone in Yangquan City in north China’s coal-rich Shanxi Province.

The research has been published in the English edition of the latest issue of Acta Geologica Sinica.

The specimens are characterized by petal-shaped teeth with a spade-like crown and a long, tongue-shaped root.

The shark with petal-shaped teeth is a very mysterious and primitive fish, mainly living between 360 million and 250 million years ago, said the lead author of the study, Gai Zhikun, from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The shark’s tooth fossil is similar to the tooth of the great white shark.

It is a prehistoric giant shark with a body length of 3 to 5 meters, says co-author Lin Xianghong, also from the CAS.

So far, several fossils of this prehistoric shark species have been found in multiple places in the northern hemisphere. But this is the first in China.