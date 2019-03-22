Flattery — the new online trend

Home » Nation

In an Internet world known for its intense trolling, a new trend ­— flattery — is gaining ground and making netizens “feel better.”

On China’s online trade platform Taobao, searching for Kuakuaqun (flattery group) leads you to dozens of results.

A Shanghai Daily reporter tried a 35-yuan (US$5) service from an online shop, which claimed to offer five minutes of adulation.

After the 35 yuan was paid, the shop owner asked the reporter to add a contact on WeChat, identified as “I.”

“I” sent a voice message, asking for some personal information — sex, hobbies and characteristics — then he said the service would run from 4:49pm to 4:54pm.

At 4:49pm sharp, the reporter was dragged into a group, which was immediately flooded with all kinds of flattering messages.

“OMG, you are so good-looking!”

“I’m already fascinated by your look!”

“Does such a good-looking person really exist in the world?”

“This is my definition of idol!”

“We all love you!”

Such messages continued for 5 minutes. At 4:54pm sharp, “I” kicked the reporter out of the group. The ordeal was over.

On Taobao, the price for such service ranges from 5 yuan to more than 200 yuan. The more you pay, the more mush you can enjoy, from more people.

Many Chinese universities have also set up chat groups for group members to compliment each other for free.

In a chat group set up by students in Tongji University in Shanghai, the number of participants rocketed from 200 to 500 in less than 10 hours, according to Xinhua news agency.

The conversation kept going for a whole day. One says “I cannot handle computer science!” And the kind response is “Your heart is too pure to hold any complex algorithms.”

‘Not busy enough’

All this empty eulogizing has split the Internet.

“I think flattery groups are good for one’s mental health to some extent, helping others build confidence,” one netizen identified as “m” commented.

“They are not busy enough if they have time to spend on such a meaningless thing,” read another comment by “huaanxiaosheng.”

“As long as it doesn’t violate the law, it’s okay to buy ‘happiness’ with money,” commented “zhangyue.”

Yang Haiqi, a freshman in China’s top school Tsinghua University, said the chats reflected people’s anxiety and provided a sort of psychological support.

Others are just happy that people are positive online.

“It is a strong contrast with online trolling, which is rampant in these days,” Zhang Hehe, a sophomore in Renmin University of China, told Xinhua.

On March 9, Zhang set up first such group after seeing a trending Weibo post with screenshots of eye-catching compliments on an online social network.

In less than 24 hours, Zhang’s first group reached its 500-people limit, and he set up another one. In less than 72 hours, he had established four.

“I think this (the rapid growth of members) really shows there’s a demand for living positively,” Zhang said. “But it is often left unfulfilled.”

Though the compliments given in the group can sometimes be exaggerated and insincere, Zhang thinks they are generally aimed at being “fun,” which is why they have attracted so many young people.

But only few days after joining some groups, Yang, the Tsinghua student, left all the groups.

“Too much exaggeration,” she said, adding that several of her friends had also quit.

In those groups that Zhang created, people now talk less. However, as people leave, new members join.

Zhang thinks the high churn is normal as many people join the groups out of curiosity and when the novelty wanes they leave.

“Some haven’t even sent a message since they joined,” he said.

However, Zhang is still optimistic about the groups.

“People need praise,” Zhang said, adding that he sees a cycle where someone good at giving compliments gets more praise from others and then wants to praise others more.

“I wouldn’t want to see that disappear,” Zhang said.