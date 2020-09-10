The story appears on
Floods ravage northeast
Floods have stricken northeast China as typhoon-induced rainfall lashed the region, according to the Ministry of Water Resources on Tuesday. A total of 23 rivers have seen floods running above the warning level, among which five saw water levels breach the guaranteed mark. There may be more floods as torrential rains are expected in parts of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang over the next three days. Vice Minister of Water Resources Ye Jianchun on Tuesday called for efforts to step up flood control in the affected rivers.
