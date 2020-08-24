Floodwater receding in Chongqing

Home » Nation

FLOODWATER in southwest China’s Chongqing started receding with water at major hydrologic stations dropping below alarm levels.

The metropolis on Saturday afternoon downgraded its flood emergency response from the top level to level four, the lowest in the country’s four-tier system.

The water level at the Cuntan hydrologic station fell below the alarm level of 180.5 meters at 8am on Saturday.

The water flow at the station also dropped from the peak of 74,600 cubic meters per second to 36,300 cubic meters per second.

Water at the Caiyuanba and Chaotianmen hydrologic stations was also below warning levels.

Chongqing saw the biggest flood of this year as the water level at the Cuntan station reached 191.55 meters, 0.14 meters higher than the record in 1981, at about 8am on Thursday. This made Chongqing activate a top-level response to the floods.

The floods caused an emergency evacuation of 251,000 people and inundated 23,700 shops, but did not lead to deaths, according to the city’s emergency management bureau.

Disaster relief and production resumption are underway, with gas supply resuming for 15,000 households.

Yan Yonghui, an official at Chongqing’s flood control and drought relief headquarters, said the emergency response was downgraded instead of being lifted as the municipality still faces an urgent task to restore life and production to normal.

“We face an arduous task of recovery and reconstruction. Apart from dredging and disinfection, we are also pressing on with repair and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure like roads, bridges, water supply facilities, electricity, communication and gas pipelines,” Yan said.