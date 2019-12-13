The story appears on
December 13, 2019
Flying high in spring
About 79 million trips are expected to be made by air during the Spring Festival travel rush that begins next month, an 8.4 percent year-on-year rise, China’s aviation regulator said yesterday.
During some peak days, the daily average number of flights handled by the regulator will exceed 16,000, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said. Judging from the reservation data so far, the growth of the domestic market is faster than that of the international market, it said. Railway passengers are expected to hit 440 million during the spring rush, up 8 percent year on year.
