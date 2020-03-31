Flying high to an education

Home » Nation

A charter flight with 124 students and teachers aboard took off on Sunday from Xining airport for Jinan, capital of east China’s Shandong Province, to resume classes for the new semester.

The students are in at high school classes in the No. 1 Middle School of Binzhou City, which is a joint program by Shandong Province and the Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Qinghai.

Wang Fayuan, director of the education bureau of the prefecture, said charter flights will protect the health of students and teachers while saving nearly 30 hours compared with the long journey by train.

The airport also used special check-in counters, security channels, and waiting areas for them. It is expects more students will depart from the airport in Xining, capital of Qinghai Province, via charter flights.

(Xinhua)