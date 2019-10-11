Food, drug crackdown

Home » Nation

China’s procuratorial bodies have handled 61,668 public interest litigation cases on food and drugs, and filed 1,083 such cases to courts in a one-year campaign since August 2018, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.

Among the cases, 8,839 involved food safety supervision around schools and 1,139 involved false advertising of food and medicines. Officials urged market regulators to improve the supervision of online catering and nearly 60,000 unqualified online restaurants were closed.