CHINA will establish a list of unreliable entities based on relevant laws and regulations, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Foreign enterprises, organizations and individuals that do not comply with market rules, violate contracts, block or cut supplies to Chinese firms with non-commercial purposes, and seriously damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises will be added to the list of unreliable entities, said Gao Feng, a spokesperson with the MOC.

The Chinese government will consider first whether the foreign entity has adopted discriminatory measures against Chinese entities including a blockade or supply cut before putting it on the list, said Zhi Luxun, director with MOC’s bureau of industry, security, import and export control.

It will also consider three other factors including whether the foreign entity violates market rules or the spirit of contracts for non-commercial purposes, whether it causes actual damage to Chinese firms or related industries, and whether it poses actual or potential threats to China’s national security, Zhi said.

China will take all necessary legal and administrative measures against the listed entities in accordance with China’s foreign trade law, anti-monopoly law, state security law and other related laws and regulations, according to the MOC.

Enterprises or individuals on the list will go through certain investigation procedures, and related stakeholders will be given certain rights to defend themselves. Detailed measures will be rolled out soon, said Wang Hejun, director of MOC’s treaty and law department.

The decision to establish the list is made in line with international practice with the aim to safeguard the fair and reasonable international economic and trade order, and the rule-based multilateral trading system, Wang said.

The list will also work as an alert for Chinese enterprises to guard against certain foreign entities. Zhi added the international industrial division is intertwined.

Some countries’ abuse of long-arm jurisdiction will deal a heavy blow to global economic growth as well as the security and the stability of international industrial, supply and value chains.