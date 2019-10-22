The story appears on
October 22, 2019
Foreign media’s skepticism dismissed
THE National Development and Reform Commission spokesperson refuted media’s skepticism about China’s recent economic growth figures, saying such suspicions are “groundless.”
“There is no basis for such skepticism,” the spokesperson Yuan Da said, citing a series of robust economic indicators. Over 500 million people hit the road during the seven-day National Day holiday. China’s power use rose 4.4 percent in the first nine months, while cargo volumes increased 5.9 percent during the period. “The indicators were the most direct reflections of economic growth, which prove that the national economy maintained overall stability,” Yuan said.
The world’s largest developing economy registered a 6.2-percent growth year on year during the first three quarters, within the government’s annual target of 6 to 6.5 percent.
