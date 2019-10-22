Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

October 22, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Foreign media’s skepticism dismissed

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 22, 2019 | Print Edition

THE National Development and Reform Commission spokesperson refuted media’s skepticism about China’s recent economic growth figures, saying such suspicions are “groundless.”

“There is no basis for such skepticism,” the spokesperson Yuan Da said, citing a series of robust economic indicators. Over 500 million people hit the road during the seven-day National Day holiday. China’s power use rose 4.4 percent in the first nine months, while cargo volumes increased 5.9 percent during the period. “The indicators were the most direct reflections of economic growth, which prove that the national economy maintained overall stability,” Yuan said.

The world’s largest developing economy registered a 6.2-percent growth year on year during the first three quarters, within the government’s annual target of 6 to 6.5 percent.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿