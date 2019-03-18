Former energy head expelled from Party

Home » Nation

NUR Bekri, former head of the National Energy Administration, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws including taking bribes, according to the top anti-graft body.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement on Saturday that they had conducted an investigation into Nur Bekri, who was also former deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission. The investigation found that Nur Bekri took advantage of his positions to help others in promotions, operation of enterprises and exploitation of mineral resources. He was also found to have taken bribes himself or through relatives.

Other offenses included living an extravagant lifestyle and trading power for sex.

Nur Bekri has severely violated the Party discipline and is suspected of taking bribes, the statement said, adding that he showed no signs of restraint even after the 18th CPC National Congress. His illicit gains have been confiscated, and his suspected crimes will be transferred to the procuratorate for further examination and prosecution.

Also, Wei Chuanzhong, former deputy director of the now-defunct General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, is under investigation by the CCDI and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected serious violation of discipline and laws, an official statement said.