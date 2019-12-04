The story appears on
December 4, 2019
Former legislator gets death
XING Yun, a former senior legislator of northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve yesterday at the Intermediate People’s Court of Dalian in northeast China’s Liaoning Province for taking bribes.
Xing, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of Inner Mongolia, was accused of taking advantage of various positions he formerly held to help in construction contracts and personnel promotion for others from 1996 to 2017, as well as accepting money and valuables worth of 449 million yuan (US$63.9 million) directly or through his relatives in return, according to the court.
The court granted him a lenient punishment as he confessed, pleaded guilty and surrendered illicit money and properties.
