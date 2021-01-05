Former mayor disciplined

Home » Nation

DENG Huilin, former deputy mayor of southwest China’s Chongqing City, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country’s top anti-graft body announced.

The announcement by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission came after an investigation by authorities into Deng’s case. He was also a member of the leading Party members group of the municipal government and former head of the Public Security Bureau of Chongqing.

The investigation found that Deng had attempted to build cliques within the Party, engaged in efforts to jockey for political capital, and was keen on political speculation, the anti-graft body said in a statement on its official website.

Deng seriously violated the Party’s political discipline and rules, committed duty-related malfeasance, and is suspected of taking bribes.