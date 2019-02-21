The story appears on
February 21, 2019
Former top general jailed for life
A MILITARY court has convicted Fang Fenghui, former chief of staff of China’s Central Military Commission Joint Staff Department, on three counts and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
Fang was found guilty of accepting and offering bribes, as well as holding a huge amount of property from unidentified sources, according to the court ruling yesterday.
He was also deprived of his political rights for life and had his personal properties confiscated.
The illicit money and properties confiscated will be turned over to the state coffers.
On January 9, 2018, authorities said Fang was being investigated for corruption.
On October 16, the Central Military Commission said that Fang had been expelled from the Communist Party of China and the People’s Liberation Army.
He was also stripped of his rank of general, with the commission citing serious violations of discipline and law.
