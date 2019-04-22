Fossil discoveries

Home » Nation

Chinese archeologists have unearthed several brontothere fossils dating back more than 34 million years in the city of Lingwu, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. This is the first time that such fossils have been discovered in the region. Brontothere is an extinct mammal from the Eocene epoch from 56 to 34 million years ago. The discovery of the fossils has provided important evidence of stratigraphic division and a new direction for the research of mammal fossils in Ningxia, according to archeologists.