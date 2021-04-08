Free jabs for SAR citizens in mainland

Home » Nation

THE COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge to people from Hong Kong and Macau who are working or living on the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission.

They can get inoculated on the mainland by furnishing their mainland residence permits or medical insurance certificates based on the principles of voluntary application and informed consent, the commission said.

Compatriots from Hong Kong and Macau who are working or studying at schools on the mainland enjoy the same vaccination policy as local teachers and students, the NHC noted.

About 502,500 Hong Kong residents have taken the first jab of the vaccine, official data from the city showed.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government has said some 113,000 people have been fully vaccinated under the mass inoculation program that started from February 26.

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection reported eight new confirmed cases yesterday, including two untraceable local infections. There were 10 preliminary positive cases, mostly imported. The COVID-19 tally stood at 11,539 in Hong Kong.